SAN DIEGO— “This is Hilo, our new puppy looking comfortable at the helm of our Worldcat 24 CC,” said Brian Mcevily in an email to the Log. “She is 2 for 2 jumping in the water off the dock so pretty sure we found our boat dog. She doesn’t even seem to mind the sea lions as we cruise past the bait barge in Mission Bay, San Diego.”

