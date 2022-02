LONG BEACH一 “This is Evan the Corgi, he is quite happy to jump aboard and take a cruise in our Boston Whaler 150 Montauk,” said Tim Hallinan in an email. “One time he took a leap off the starboard side while cruising Alamitos Bay, a good thing he had his Shark life jacket on! He has been known to take the helm when he is ready to head in.”

