New Editor for the Log to Take a Bow

Hello readers,

My name is Katherine Clements, and I am the new editor for The Log newspaper. After serving as a staff writer for this publication for over a year, my predecessor has moved on to a new adventure, and I have taken over the role of editor. I am very excited to be navigating this newspaper, which has taught me much about the maritime industry.

I am a graduate of California State University, Dominguez Hills, where I received a Bachelor’s in Journalism— Go Toros! I have been part of the newspaper staff for every school I’ve attended since my senior year in high school. I fell in love with writing and reporting my senior year at Huntington Beach High School when my favorite English teacher and I resurrected the school newspaper. I continued on to write for Golden West College, CSUDH, and other various publications.

A year in the maritime news industry has taught me so much. My first question ever was, “what’s a gaff?” But now I am gaffing my dorados on charter trips. I’m very excited to continue delivering you news and coming up with fun boating and fishing features to keep you entertained!