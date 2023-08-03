Offshore Windmill Farms Effect on the Coastal Marine Industry Will be up for Discussion.

The 51st annual Marine Recreation Association (MRA) Educational Conference & Trade Show will take place Oct. 16-18 at Torrey Pines in La Jolla to provide insight into many marine industry issues. The event is open to marina owners and operators. The most controversial topic discussed will be the California AB 525 (2021) and the creation of offshore windmill farms along the coast.

Following the general session and keynote speech on Oct. 17, at 9:45 a.m., West Coast Director Responsible Offshore Development Alliance, Mike Conroy, will discuss the current state of affairs regarding offshore wind energy facilities off the California coast.

Conroy will review the potential impacts of California AB525 (2021), which tasked the California Energy Commission with developing a strategic plan for offshore wind energy developments installed off the California coast in federal waters. With the intention of producing more than 25,000 gigawatts of wind-generated power by 2045, the initiative would result in roughly 3,000 square miles of California’s coastal ocean being assigned to wind farm development.

But what will the potential impacts of this development be on the marine environment, fishing activities, recreational boating, and whale migrations along the coast, and how will the state’s ports, harbors, and marinas be affected? Environmental and other studies are still ongoing. Conroy will review some findings from these and provide further insight into applicable state and federal legislative efforts focused on this nascent industry.

The theme for this year’s MRA Conference is Acknowledgment and Appreciation, and it will focus on the future, looking forward to new challenges and achievements in the marine industry. The conference will feature a broad catalog of industry experts and information covering critical industry operations, management, and marketing concerns. The Marine Trade Show will show the latest technology, products, and services from leading industry vendors and contractors focused on innovation, growth, and profitability as the marine industry evolves in today’s changing world.

To register or for event information for the 2023 MRA Educational Conference and Trade Show, please visit the MRA website at www.marina.org or go directly to the conference website at https://marina.swoogo.com/2023conf/begin.

In addition, special hotel rates are also being offered at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines Resort during the duration of the trade show, and attendees are invited to come early and stay late.

The Marine Recreation Association is a professional organization representing marina owners, operators, and industry professionals throughout the western United States, with additional members in Canada, Mexico, and Australia. Created more than 51 years ago, the MRA actively promotes and represents recreational boating interests while providing educational management and operations seminars and information for marine industry owners, operators, and staff.

For additional information about the MRA and all its activities and interests, please contact Mariann Timms by phone at (209) 334-0661 or email at mra@marina.org.