Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup Held at LAYC March 11-13

LOS ANGELES一 The Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup-Cal Maritime Invitational Intercollegiate Regatta will be held on March 11-13, just outside Angel’s Gate. The three-day, 10-race regatta is an intercollegiate sailing invitational with competitors from all over the country. This year’s defending champion, California State University Maritime Academy, will face off against 2019 winner, College of Charleston, and 2018 winner, U.S. Naval Academy, as well as longstanding opponents from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, University of California Santa Barbara, California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo and the University of Hawaii. In addition, two teams will be making their first appearances at the POLA Harbor Cup: The University of Maryland and the University of Rhode Island. The regatta will be raced with Catalina 37s. The races will start at 11:30 a.m. each day and can be viewed from Point Fermin Park on Paseo Del Mar in San Pedro. For more information, see https://www.layc.org/.

Share This:

































