Rain, Rain, Don’t Go Away: How rain will benefit your fishing.

The weather is changing, bringing in the rain, but that doesn't mean you need to stay inside. Rain can be good for fishing— here is how.

Paying attention to the weather forecast is a reality of fishing, and as we enter the colder months, anglers will see more harsh weather. While fishing during a lightning storm is not recommended, you don’t have to call off your next trip just because it’s raining.

Rain can benefit your fishing experience because it breaks up the surface, creates currents, and flushes nutrients into the waterbody— all things that can turn the bite on in a big way. So, if you’re okay with getting wet, here are some tips that will catch you some fish while you’re at it.

Topwater Fishing Lures

Rainy days and overcast clouds mean fish will be on the move and more tempted to strike a topwater lure. A topwater fishing lure, also called a walker, is a type of surface fishing lure which usually floats just at the water’s surface. It can be moved around the water’s surface to attract fish that attempt to strike the lure.

Because the raindrops break up the surface and the clouds obscure the sun, rainy days are some of the best times to fish topwater baits. Fish are more inclined to wander and pursue bait during a rainstorm, making them much more likely to attack a topwater as it skips across the surface. When fishing in the rain, focus on their typical schooling areas like points, ditches, ledges, or current seams, but keep a topwater on hand all day.

Fish Faster

A rainstorm can help locate actively feeding fish so keep your eyes peeled.

With no sun, bass are more likely to roam in the rain than when it’s sunny. For that reason, the bass that wouldn’t leave that little sweet spot are now more likely spread out over a much larger area. This means you should speed up your fishing to cover more water in a day. If you’re fishing in the rain and using a spinnerbait, start burning it. In this case, “burning” means reeling the spinnerbait as fast as possible while keeping the lure just two to three inches below the surface. It’s a technique used successfully on lakes around the country for over two decades, but many of today’s anglers frequently overlook it. In addition, don’t soak it as long if you are fishing in the rain and throwing a worm. Fish are more aggressive while it rains, so you shouldn’t need to work as hard to make them bite.

Look For Runoffs

The spinnerbaits loud thumping blades help bass sitting in stained water focus in on the bait. “Stained water” is a loose term for a body of water with mild-moderate turbidity. Algae, suspended tannic acid, suspended sediment, and water mixing all cause the water to look “stained.” There are varying degrees of stained water based on how clear it is.

During a rainstorm, runoff water helps bring in nutrients, which attracts baitfish, and bass love baitfish. Focus on places you find where runoff is dumped into the lake, especially if it’s reasonably clean. Bass will move a great distance to line up and feed on bait along mud lines, culvert pipes, and creek inlets. Concentrating on these areas when fishing in the rain can be highly effective when the rain really starts coming down.

So, remember that rain can be beneficial during your fishing trip. It is also important to note that if the weather turns bad and you see lightning, go inside, so your rod doesn’t get fried. Also, rain usually means dark skies, a constant cover of clouds, and muddy waters. Try using baits with a lot of vibration and movement. It is also helpful to use lures with contrasting colors. And lastly, find the currents. Currents pick up when it rains, so fish where the water flows. That is where the baitfish will be plentiful.