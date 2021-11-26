Shop Catalina Celebrates 28th Year

CATALINA一 Shop Catalina will kick off on Dec. 4 with a jam-packed holiday-themed schedule of events, including a visit from Santa. Participants can support local Catalina businesses by doing their holiday shopping on the island and earning discounts and entering to win prizes. From Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, shoppers can visit each participating store to pick up their Discount Card, valid through Dec. 24, enter in-store prizes and participate in a “Virtual” Treasure Card code word collection for a grand prize drawing. The first day of the event will kick off at 10 a.m. with a Christmas Craft Boutique & Ornament Decorating for Kids at the Glenmore Plaza Hotel and will right up until 8 p.m. For a full list of scheduled events, see below, and for more information, visit https://www.lovecatalina.com/shop-catalina/.

Schedule of Events – December 4, 2021

Shop Catalina 12-8 p.m.

Shop participating island stores with discounts and special offers.

Virtual Treasure Cards

In participating stores December 4-12.

Find treasure code words at participating retailers, enter code words online, and be entered to win one of three Catalina Island Gift Certificate Grand Prizes, valued up to $125.

Christmas Craft Boutique & Ornament Decorating for Kids 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In the Glenmore Plaza Hotel

Gingerbread House Decorating Contest

Drop off at the Wrigley Stage 1-2 p.m.

Judging and public viewing 2-5 p.m.

Awards & pick up – 5 p.m.

Residential & Business Decorating Contest 5-6 p.m.

Awards announced at the Wrigley Stage at 6:30 p.m.

Hot Chocolate & Popcorn Sales 2 -5 p.m.

Interact Club at the Wrigley Stage.

See’s Candies Sales 12 -8 p.m.

Catalina Island Pony & Saddle Club at the Wrigley Stage.

Catalina Kid Ventures Carolers 4:15 p.m.

Wrigley Stage.

Holiday Carolers – “The Jingle Singers” 5 p.m.

Wrigley Stage & strolling through the evening until 8 p.m.

Santa Claus Arrives & Christmas Tree Lighting 5-5:15 p.m.

Pictures with Santa on the Wrigley Stage 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Toasting S’mores on the Stage – 5:30-7 p.m.

Annual Canned Food Drive 12-8 p.m.

Wrigley Stage.

Catalina Harbor Activity for October 2021 stats are as follows:

People aboard boats 4988 Average Temp – High 68 Vessels Moored 1247 Average Temp – Low 56 Vessels Anchored 84 Average Sea Temp 63 Moorings Sold / Transferred 2 / 0 Rain .19 Citations Issued / Discharges 0 / 0 Rain Days 4 Total Cruise Ship Passengers / Visits 10,339 / 8 Weather Warnings 8

Avalon Harbor Patrol additional stats:

Emergency Medical/Other 4

Enforcement 46

Public Assists (tow, wrap-up) 87

Security (patrol & port) 197