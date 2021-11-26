Shop Catalina Celebrates 28th Year
CATALINA一 Shop Catalina will kick off on Dec. 4 with a jam-packed holiday-themed schedule of events, including a visit from Santa. Participants can support local Catalina businesses by doing their holiday shopping on the island and earning discounts and entering to win prizes. From Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, shoppers can visit each participating store to pick up their Discount Card, valid through Dec. 24, enter in-store prizes and participate in a “Virtual” Treasure Card code word collection for a grand prize drawing. The first day of the event will kick off at 10 a.m. with a Christmas Craft Boutique & Ornament Decorating for Kids at the Glenmore Plaza Hotel and will right up until 8 p.m. For a full list of scheduled events, see below, and for more information, visit https://www.lovecatalina.com/shop-catalina/.
Schedule of Events – December 4, 2021
Shop Catalina 12-8 p.m.
Shop participating island stores with discounts and special offers.
Virtual Treasure Cards
In participating stores December 4-12.
Find treasure code words at participating retailers, enter code words online, and be entered to win one of three Catalina Island Gift Certificate Grand Prizes, valued up to $125.
Christmas Craft Boutique & Ornament Decorating for Kids 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
In the Glenmore Plaza Hotel
Gingerbread House Decorating Contest
Drop off at the Wrigley Stage 1-2 p.m.
Judging and public viewing 2-5 p.m.
Awards & pick up – 5 p.m.
Residential & Business Decorating Contest 5-6 p.m.
Awards announced at the Wrigley Stage at 6:30 p.m.
Hot Chocolate & Popcorn Sales 2 -5 p.m.
Interact Club at the Wrigley Stage.
See’s Candies Sales 12 -8 p.m.
Catalina Island Pony & Saddle Club at the Wrigley Stage.
Catalina Kid Ventures Carolers 4:15 p.m.
Wrigley Stage.
Holiday Carolers – “The Jingle Singers” 5 p.m.
Wrigley Stage & strolling through the evening until 8 p.m.
Santa Claus Arrives & Christmas Tree Lighting 5-5:15 p.m.
Pictures with Santa on the Wrigley Stage 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Toasting S’mores on the Stage – 5:30-7 p.m.
Annual Canned Food Drive 12-8 p.m.
Wrigley Stage.
Catalina Harbor Activity for October 2021 stats are as follows:
|People aboard boats
|4988
|Average Temp – High
|68
|Vessels Moored
|1247
|Average Temp – Low
|56
|Vessels Anchored
|84
|Average Sea Temp
|63
|Moorings Sold / Transferred
|2 / 0
|Rain
|.19
|Citations Issued / Discharges
|0 / 0
|Rain Days
|4
|Total Cruise Ship Passengers / Visits
|10,339 / 8
|Weather Warnings
|8
Avalon Harbor Patrol additional stats:
Emergency Medical/Other 4
Enforcement 46
Public Assists (tow, wrap-up) 87
Security (patrol & port) 197