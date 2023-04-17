Summer Lifeguard Positions Available in Ventura County

OXNARD— Looking for a summer job? Well, Ventura County is looking for summer lifeguards. Applications for the position must be submitted by April 27 at 5 p.m., and the performance exam will take place on April 29. It is an invitation event only, and invitations will be emailed to the candidates. Job duties will include:

Immediate supervision.

Regulating the use of a specific section of the beach area.

Performing rescue work and rendering first aid as necessary.

Performing related duties as required.

The ideal candidate will have outstanding swimming and endurance skills, the ability to react calmly in emergencies, some knowledge of first aid, and the ability and willingness to perform rough water rescues in potentially hazardous surf conditions.

Harbor Department Lifeguards are scheduled to perform duties from Memorial Day weekend (May 27) through Labor Day weekend (Sept. 4). Some personnel may work before and after the season to perform routine maintenance, equipment inventory, and recruitment activities.

The approximate salaries will be $23.54 for Lifeguard I and $25.82 for Lifeguard II. The Lifeguard I is a trainee/entry-level classification, and veteran’s points may apply to eligible applicants. Lifeguard II must have at least one season (or equivalent to 90 work days) experience as a beach lifeguard. Documentation of military service (DD-214) must be submitted before the close of recruitment to receive points.

Examples Of Duties:

Duties may include, but are not limited to, the following:

Determines surf conditions and advises the public of unsafe conditions, including in-shore holes and rip currents.

Advises the public of and enforces beach regulations in an assigned area.

Performs lifeguard services, including performing rescue work and rendering first aid as required.

Operates and maintains life-saving equipment and facilities in an assigned beach area.

Maintenance on life-saving equipment and facilities.

May maintain and clean restrooms and empty beach trash barrels.

Performs other related duties as required.

Necessary Special Requirements Include:

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age.

If under 18, successful candidates must provide a valid work permit before being placed on the work schedule.

Possession of a valid California driver’s license while employed may be required for some positions.

Strong swimming skills.

To maintain employment, you must attend and pass 40 hours of mandatory training provided the week of June 12 – 16.

Must possess a current CPR certification for emergency responders. CPR certification training will be provided during the mandatory training week of June 12 – 16.

Must possess a certificate of completion for First Aid for the emergency responder (21-hour course). First Aid certification training will be provided during the mandatory training week of June 12-16.

Must be able to work weekends and holidays.

Current certifications will be honored. CPR and First Aid certifications must be equivalent to the American Red Cross standards.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3mbqP8z.