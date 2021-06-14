Two SoCal Sailors Make Finalized 2020 U.S. Olympic Sailing Team Roster

Riley Gibbs of Long Beach and Charlie Buckingham of Newport Beach are among the 13 sailors who will represent the United States in sailing events at the Olympic Games.

BRISTOL, R.I. — On May 24, US Sailing confirmed the names of the 13 sailors who will represent the United States at the Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo, Japan. The finalization of the team roster comes after nearly five years of campaigning by dozens of American sailors who were part of U.S. Sailing’s Olympic Team selection process.

“I know how much work it takes to earn selection to Team USA, and what a special honor it is to represent your country in the Olympics,” said Paul Cayard, executive director of U.S. Olympic Sailing, in a May 24 press release. “I’m excited to support this group of 13 talented athletes as they race in Enoshima.”

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Sailing events will be based on the island of Enoshima, approximately 35 miles southwest of Tokyo.

Team USA will have two locals competing in the games, Riley Gibbs of Long Beach will be competing alongside Anna Weis of Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the Nacra 17 (Mixed Two-Person Multihull). The pair were Pan American Games Champions in 2019 and also earned bronze at the 2020 Oceania Championship. At the 2019 Worlds, they finished 14th. This will be the pair’s first career Olympics.

Charlie Buckingham of Newport Beach will compete in the ILCA 7 – Standard (Men’s One-Person Dinghy). This will be his second consecutive Olympic Games. The Laser North American Champion, two-time College Sailor of the Year, and Lima 2019 Pan American Games Bronze Medalist has had a strong run of recent results, including winning the 2020 Italian Olympic Class Championship, taking 6th overall at the 2020 Laser European Championships, and, 4th overall at the 2020 Kieler Woche.

Stephanie Roble of East Troy, Wisconsin and Maggie Shea of Wilmette, Illinois will compete in the 49erFX (Women’s Two-Person High Performance Skiff); Paige Railey of Clearwater, Florida will compete in the ILCA 6 – Radial (Women’s One-Person Dinghy); Luke Muller of Ft. Pierce, Florida will compete in the Finn (Men’s One-Person Heavyweight Dinghy); Farrah Hall of Annapolis, Maryland will compete in the Women’s RS:X (Women’s Board); Pedro Pascual of Miami, Florida will compete in the Men’s RS:X (Men’s Board); Stu McNay of Providence, Rhode Island and Dave Hughes of Miami, Florida will compete in the Men’s 470 (Men’s Two-Person Dinghy); and Nikole Barnes of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands and Lara Dallman-Weiss of Shoreview, Minnesota will compete in the Women’s 470 (Women’s Two-Person Dinghy).

The onset of COVID-19, and the ensuing travel restrictions, only raised the stakes for all competitors worldwide, according to US Sailing.

“The pandemic created an interesting challenge for the world of Olympic Sailing,” said Luther Carpenter, Head Coach of the US Sailing Team. “Our sailors and coaches had to stay home or close to home, respect the virus, and brainstorm how to be productive. We worked to capitalize on the positives of the ‘zoom world,’ and we dove deep into all the things we never typically have time for. I am proud of our sailors for growing as a team, collaborating and interacting with experts and U.S. medalists from prior Olympic Games.”