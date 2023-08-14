Welcome, Zorn Yacht Sales

Zachary Zorn announces the opening of Zorn Yacht Sales. Zorn Yacht Sales specializes in selling new and pre-owned sportfishers, center consoles, and motor yachts. Zachary and his team are currently serving Southern California, Baja California, and the East Coast.

“During the past eight years, I have had the privilege of representing a diverse clientele base, each with their own unique goals,” Zorn said in a press release. “In addition to client representation while at Kusler Yachts, I personally garnered numerous tournament achievements while directly helping clients create their own tournament-winning programs. As this new chapter is underway, I look forward to meeting the needs of past and future clients through the cutting-edge services provided by Zorn Yacht Sales.”

For more information, please visit zornyachts.com. Zachary Zorn can be contacted directly at zach@zornyachts.com.