Community Letters

RE: Dana West Yacht Club Holds Annual Charity Race (June 11-24)

I’m Editor of DWYC’s monthly newsletter (Lines & Bits) I would like your permission to publish all or parts of your article in our July issue. Thanks for your consideration.”

Julie D’Urso

RE: SoCal Classics: Swift of Ipswich (Feb. 9 -Feb. 22, 2018)

“I have old photos from 1938-39 of the Swift of Ipswich from an old scrapbook of my father’s during a time he was at the Essex Boat Works in Essex, CT. I wonder if the LA Maritime Institute would have any interest.”

Jana Jopson