Challenged Sailors San Diego to Host Kyle C. McArthur Memorial Regatta

The regatta, to be held April 23 to 25, promotes accessible sailing and honors Naval Lieutenant Junior Grade Kyle C. McArthur.

CORONADO一 Challenged Sailors San Diego will host the 7th annual Kyle C. McArthur Memorial Regatta at Coronado Yacht Club the weekend of April 23.

Challenged Sailors San Diego is a non-profit that helps people with disabilities get out on the water and allows them to operate a sailboat on their own using specifically designed sailboats.

The regatta is to promote accessible sailing and honors Naval Lieutenant Junior Grade Kyle C. McArthur who passed away in a car accident in

McArthur was born and raised in Coronado, Calif. An athlete and avid sailor, he joined the Naval Academy and graduated with a degree in Systems Engineering in 2011, according to the Steel Hearts organization website. He was selected as a Naval Aviator and had just become carrier qualified in a T-45 Goshawk aboard the USS George W. Bush a week before he passed, according to the Challenged Sailors San Diego webpage.

This would have been the eighth year but the regatta was cancelled last year because of COVID-19.

The regatta is governed by the racing rules of sailing with a couple of exceptions.

For the Martin 16 class, sailors are required to have a sailing companion on board, the companion can perform any tasks that will support the sailor. The companion must remain seated in the rumble seat except to affect a repair, clear fouled lines, or for safety reasons.

For Martin 16 and Hansa 303 classes, there cannot be any devices used to hold the headsail out or to dislodge the headsail if caught, boats can take a one-turn penalty to include one tack and one gybe, when she may have broken one or more rules of part two in an incident while racing.

Friday, April 23 is a clinic with Jon Rogers and a practice race from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the actual regatta will be hosted April 24 and Sunday, April 25.

To register for the event and arrange a boat, complete an entry donation and submit a completed information and waiver form at https://www.challengedsailors.org/kmac-2019-race-info.html.

All donations go to supporting Challenged Sailors San Diego’s adaptive sailing program that benefits kids, adults, and veterans with disabilities.