In honor of The Log’s 50th anniversary, we are bringing back the “On Horizon” sailing calendar, a section featured in The Log that began in the 1970s and continued for many years.

March 20

Long Beach Harbor High Points April Fools

Shoreline Yacht Club will host the first race in an eight-race series hosted by four different clubs. Races are open to all members of the Southern California Yachting Association, members of recognized yacht clubs and sailing clubs, and members of any one-design fleet with an established class. For more entry details visit the Shoreline Yacht Club website.

March 20, April 3, and May 15

Angelman Series

Hosted by Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, this will be a series of Random Leg ocean races around fixed and/or inflatable marks. Each entrant must be a member of PHRF of Southern California and have a valid rating certificate, and be a member of an SCYA Member Yacht Club or a USSA recognized yacht club if not a resident of Area J. Registration can be completed at bcycracing.org/angelman-series/.

March 27

Yearly Regatta

Oceanside Yacht Club will host the Yearly Regatta March 27. The Yearly Regatta is open to sailing dinghies as follows: RS Tera (rigged with a sport-sized mainsail); Sabots; Portsmouth rated dinghies such as Lido 14, Laser, FJ, and others. Register on ClubSpot at theclubspot.com/register/regatta/bXz34YD vl9/class.

March 27

Whale Regatta

American Legion Yacht Club will host the annual Whale Regatta in Newport Beach on March 27. There will be PHRF Classes, PHRF Non-Spinnaker classes and Non-Spinnaker Cruising Classes. Registration can be completed online at regattanetwork.com/event/21787 5.2.

March 27-28

2021 Windependent Series

Hosted by Balboa Yacht Club, this regatta is open to boats of the Naples Sabot class whose registered skipper is a current member of the International Naples Sabot Association. registration is available online at balboayachtclub.com.

March 27-28

Spring Regatta

Hosted at Santa Barbara Yacht Club, March 27 will be PHRF classes and March 28 will be One Design classes. Members of other clubs belonging to the US Sailing Association may enter and race in each regatta but are not eligible for the Challenge Cup Series or any perpetual trophies. Race entry forms are available at the SBYC front desk or online at sbyc.org/racing.

April 9-11

Etchells Midwinters West

The Etchells Midwinters West is the second of four individual regattas that will be sailed on the waters off San Diego from March through May as part of the 2021 West Coast Spring Series (WCSS). The Organizing Authority is Etchells Fleet 13 in conjunction with the San Diego Yacht Club. For registration visit yachtscoring.com/event_registration_email.cfm?eid=14338.

April 10

Long Beach Harbor High Points Ensenada Preview

Seal Beach Yacht Club will host the second race in the eight-race Long Beach Harbor High Points series. Races are open to all members of the Southern California Yachting Association, members of recognized yacht clubs and sailing clubs, and members of any one-design fleet with an established class. For more entry details see the host club’s website.