On the Horizon is a summarized Notice of Race for upcoming select regattas along the Southern California Coast. This column will briefly rephrase rules, regulations, qualifications, fees, and awards.

Harbor Pursuit Race (Aug. 26)

SEAL BEACH—The Seal Beach Yacht Club will host the Harbor Pursuit Race on Aug. 26. This regatta will be governed by the current Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to members of SCYA recognized Yacht Clubs and Sailing Associations. The entry fee is $20 if submitted by Aug. 24 and $30 if submitted after Aug. 24. The race shall be called at 5:30 p.m. A yacht finishing before 5:30 p.m. shall establish the race for its class. No yachts will be finished after 5:30 p.m. Harbor Pursuit Race class, and overall trophies will be presented at Seal Beach Yacht Club on Aug. 26 as soon as possible after the last boat finishes. The number of trophies for this race will be based on the number of yachts entered in each class by 1800 Aug. 22, 2023: 1- 4 boats (1); 5-8 boats (2); 9-11 boats (3); 12-14 boats (4); 15 or more boats (5). Trophies not claimed within 60 days shall remain the property of Seal Beach Yacht Club. Entries may be on the form attached to the Notice of Race and must be accompanied by a check for the amount of the entry fee made payable to Seal Beach Yacht Club, or you may enter online at: https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/26807.

BBQ Race Series (Aug. 13)

MARINA DEL REY— The Santa Monica Windjammer Yacht Club will host the second regatta in the 2023 Edition of the BBQ Race Series. The regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to all boats whose owner belongs to an organization or club recognized by US Sailing with a valid PHRF Rating. The sailing instructions will be available after 9 a.m. on the Friday before the race on the Regatta Network link and at the SMWYC Race Page at smwyc.org. The venue will be Santa Monica Bay. Prizes will be given as follows: Overall winners of all classes shall be recognized on the SMWYC Barbeque Series perpetual trophy at the SMWYC award night in the fall, and daily trophy to the first three places of each class shall be awarded on the outside deck of SMWYC clubhouse following each race. Sailors who run a barbeque during a race will receive a special award. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/regatta_uploads/26599/2023BBQNOSdraft2.pdf.

Commodore Cup Race (Aug. 13)

LAKE TAHOE— The South Lake Tahoe Windjammers Yacht Club will host the Commodore Cup Race on Aug. 13. This race will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. This regatta is open to monohulls with an LOA of 18 feet or greater. Boats shall hold a current PHRF rating. The race committee may assign or adjust a boat’s rating to comply with ratings established by the SLTWYC and/or Lake Tahoe PHRF Committee. There is a $50 registration fee. Prizes will be awarded based on entries. Please call Sam Corso at 530-318-3068 or email captaincorso33@gmail.com for further information or questions. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/regatta_uploads/25868/CCNOR.pdf.