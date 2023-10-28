On the Horizon is a summarized Notice of Race for upcoming select regattas along the Southern California Coast. This column will briefly rephrase rules, regulations, qualifications, fees, and awards.

2023 Butler Cup (Nov. 3-5)

LONG BEACH— The Long Beach Yacht Club will host the 2023 Butler Cip from Nov. 3-5. Registration and practice will take place Nov. 3, and racing will take place Nov. 4-5. The event is governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. Up to eight (8) skippers will be invited. Only skippers invited by the Organizing Authority (OA) who confirm acceptance as detailed in the invitation letter will be eligible to enter this event. Submission of the entry form posted on the Official Notice Board (ONB) and payment of the non-refundable entry bond for $300 must accompany the acceptance of the invitation. All competitors shall obtain a World Sailing Sailor ID by registering online at https://www.sailing.org/inside-worldsailing/organisation/our-family/world-sailing-profile/. Skippers shall inform the OA of their World Sailing Sailor ID at registration. The skipper must complete registration and pay the entry fee of $750. The principal prize will be the winning skipper’s name engraved on the Butler Cup perpetual trophy. The winner or next highest placing skipper not already invited shall receive an invitation to the 2024 WS Grade 3 California Dreamin’ Series Long Beach. The highest placing skipper who is a member in good standing of Long Beach Yacht Club will receive an invitation to the 2024 WS Grade 2 Ficker Cup. Medals will be awarded to the top three (3) teams. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://www.lbyc.org/default.aspx?p=v35EvtView&type=0&ID=206416.

2023 Two Harbor Fall Series: Race #3 (Nov. 11)

VENTURA— The Pierpont Bay Yacht Club will host the third and final race in the 2023 Two Harbor Fall Series on Nov. 11. The races will be governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing. PHRF-handicapped spinnaker and non-spinnaker classes and an ORCA-handicapped class will be formed with class breaks determined by entries.

All boats shall carry the safety equipment specified by the U.S. Safety Equipment Requirements for Nearshore Races. The entry fee for the series is $85 ($75 for USSA members), and the entry fee for individual races is $32 ($28 for USSA members). To be eligible to win series trophies, PHRF boats must have valid PHRF ratings. Boats without valid PHRF ratings will only be assigned a temporary rating for this race by the race management team. Series trophies will be awarded after the last race at PBYC. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://shorturl.at/csxyD.

Lady at the Helm Race (Nov. 4)

CHANNEL ISLANDS— The Channel Islands Yacht Club (CIYC) and the Channel Islands Women’s Sailing Association (CIWSA) will host the Lady at the Helm Race on Nov. 4. The race will be governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing. At least one female crew must be aboard, and a female must be at the helm during the entire race – especially during the start, finish, and mark rounding. Male crew members may coach the helmswoman but must remain completely “hands-off” at the helm except for periodic short breaks (less than 5 minutes) or an actual emergency. Spinnaker class is open to boats with current PHRF ratings. The non-spinnaker class is open to any seaworthy boat. The Race Committee (RC) may assign a temporary rating for boats without a current PHRF rating. Area A Random Leg Course (RLC) ratings will be used for scoring. Race entry and payment of entry fees ($35) are available online at Regatta Network: https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/27179. Entry fees will be discounted by $5 for CIYC, CIWSA, and USSA members. The race will start and finish near the Mandalay Race Buoy. Individual prizes will be awarded after racing, and the perpetual Lady at the Helm trophy will be engraved with the names of the winning boats and skippers for display at CIYC. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://shorturl.at/lIQ16.