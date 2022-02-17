On the Horizons

Formula Wave Class Southwest Regional Regatta (Feb. 25-27)

SAN DIEGO一 The South Bayfront Sailing Association of San Diego will host the Formula Wave Class Southwest Regional Regatta the last weekend of February. The regatta is ruled by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to members of the Formula Wave Class Association. Participants can join the class by paying their yearly dues at the regatta before the race. There is a $100 fee for FWC members and $125 for non-members, including a one-year membership in FWC. The fees include one social package for the entrant, three breakfasts, and dinner on Saturday. On participating boats, the sails will be measured before the beginning of the race to conform with class rules; only one sail may be used during the regatta. All races will take place on the Near Shore waters of San Diego’s South Bay. To learn more or register for the event, see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/23555.

SCYA E.E. Manning Regatta (March 5&6)

LONG BEACH一 The Southern California Yachting Association E.E. Manning Regatta and SCYYRA Shadden Series will take place in Alamitos Bay for Bay Classes and in Long Beach Outer Harbor for Ocean classes on March 5 and 6. The regatta is open to boats of monohull or multihull classes not exceeding 20 feet in overall length and does not have a fixed keel. The following classes qualify:

a) Ocean Course Classes: 29er, 5-0-5, A-Cat, CFJ, Finn, Formula 18, Hobie 16, I-14, Laser Standard, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7, Nacra 15, Optimist, Portsmouth (monohull and multihull), and Snipe. b) Bay Course Classes: Naples Sabot (Senior, Junior A, B, C1, C2, C3), Lido 14, Optimist Green. One-Design classes will be accepted at the discretion of the Regatta Chair and based on the number of entries. Those classes will sail as one fleet except for Naples Sabot Junior boats, Junior A and B will sail in one fleet, and Junior C1, C2, and C3 will sail in their own fleet. Boats should be in good standing with a club affiliated with US Sailing or other World Sailing member.

There is a $40 entry fee for Bay Classes before Feb. 27 and a $50 fee after; $50 for ocean classes for early registration and $60 after Feb. 27. Online entries will be accepted until March 4.

Boats can register online at https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/applet_club_events.php?CLUB_ID=43.

2022 William Berger/William Stein Race 2 Santa Monica Bay (March 5)

SANTA MONICA一 The second installment of the William Berger/William Stein series takes place on March 5 in Santa Monica Bay. This event is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to all boats with a valid PHRF of Southern California rating certificate. There will be two divisions, Berger and Stein (Cruising Class). The Del Rey Yacht Club reserves the right to reassign a boat from the Stein division into the Berger division; boats entered in the Stein division, non-spinnaker, shall include that offset at entry. During the series, one change is allowed from spinnaker to non-spinnaker or vice. The entry fee for each race is $35 except for the fourth race, which is $45and includes hospitality at DRYC’s Cat Harbor facility, Schultz’s landing. The deadline to enter the race is March 3 at 6 p.m.; sailing instructions and starting sequence will be posted on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. For more information or to sign up for the series, see

https://dryc.org/RACING/Races-Notices_(1