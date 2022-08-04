On the Horizons

Offshore Racing Series Oceanside Sprint (August 20)

DANA POINT— The Dana Point Yacht Club (DPYC) will host the fourth race in the 2022 Offshore Racing Series, San Mateo Point, on Aug. 20. The regatta is open to boats in PHRF, Spinnaker, Non-Spinnaker, and ORCA classes. PHRF Spinnaker entries will need to have a current PHRF rating. This is an open ocean series. The course for the race will be included in the Sailing Instructions. A competitor’s meeting will be held the morning of Aug. 20 before the race at DPYC. Take-home trophies will be awarded for each class, and the overall winner in the PHRF fleet will be awarded the Top Gun flag. There is a $35 entry for the race; entries must be completed by 6 p.m. on Aug. 19. There will be a post-race celebration after the race at the DPYC for the Overall Series Trophy Party; racers from all four races are invited to join the festivities; overall series trophies will be awarded at the party. For more information, see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/24239#_home.

2022 Mercury Class National Championship (August 12-13)

CORONADO— The Coronado Yacht Club will host the Mercury Class National Championship on Aug. 12 and 13. The regatta is open to yachts in the Mercury Class. Skippers must be current members in good standing with the Mercury Class Yacht Racing Association. Participating yachts will need a valid measurement certificate on file with MCYRA. Any new sails will need to be measured by Aug. 11. There is a $130 entry fee per boat due no later than Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. The racing area will be in south San Diego Bay. The complete set of racing instructions will be posted online by 3 p.m. on Aug. 11. After the racing, there will be drinks and tacos at the Whelan residence on Aug 12. On Aug. 13, there will be a MCYRA Championship Dinner at CYC. For more information, see https://bit.ly/3PPACKN or contact CYC Fleet Captain at fleetcaptain@coronadoyc.org for information on storage and parking.

2022 Charity Bay Race and Fundraiser (August 20)

POINT LOMA— The Point Loma Yacht Club will host a charity race and fundraiser on Aug. 20, benefitting Challenged Sailors San Diego. This sailing group provides therapeutic and recreational adaptive sailing opportunities for sailors with disabilities. The regatta is open to members of organizations affiliated with US Sailing. As part of the event, there will be a silent auction and raffle, with all proceeds going towards CSSD. The racing area will cover San Diego Bay and start near Harbor Island’s center. Four classes are scheduled for this race; spinnaker and non-spinnaker classes will begin at 12 p.m., cruisers at 12:05 p.m., and Martin 16s at 12:10 p.m. The entry fee is $1 per foot of the participating boat’s length, with $50 considered the maximum; CSSD boats are exempt from the fee. Entry fees are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 19. After-race activities will take place at 3 p.m. at Sunroad Pavilion. This will include music, tacos, and refreshments. For more information, see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/24816.

Kitty Muhl Ladies Race (Aug. 21)

CORONADO— The Coronado Yacht Club (CYC) will host the Kitty Muhl Ladies Race on Aug. 21, starting at CYC. The race is open to all members of yacht clubs and other organizations recognized by US Sailing. A $30 entry fee is due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. There will be co-ed and all-women categories with at least three classes. The first two will use SD PHRF RLC for scoring, and the third class will be for non-spinnaker using CYC handicaps. Sailing instructions will be posted by 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. Courses will start and finish near CYC and will take place in South Bay, with a possible mark north of the Coronado Bay Bridge. There will be a light lunch provided at CYC after the race. For more information, see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/24804.