Reineke and F. McCann Secure Victory at U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Sailing

MIAMI— The conclusion of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Sailing brought a mix of joy and disappointment as champions emerged in the ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 fleets. Erika Reineke of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. secured her place at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the ILCA 6 after a fierce seven-day competition, while Ford McCann of Houston clinched athlete selection and awaits confirmation to represent Team USA, pending country qualification, in the ILCA 7.

“It’s been a 15-year journey trying to make the Olympics,” said Reineke in a statement to U.S. Sailing. “I’m 30 now and I started pursuing this path when I was 15 – it’s been a long road. I’ve been tested every Games cycle, and to finally succeed feels amazing. There’s a lot of work to be done for Paris and I’m honored to represent the USA on the Olympic stage.”

The regatta witnessed a dramatic finish in the ILCA 6 fleet. Charlotte Rose, who led for most of the event, incurred an early penalty in the first race of the day, resulting in disqualification, eliminating her from contention for the Olympic berth. The spotlight then shifted to Reineke and Christina Sakellaris, who ascended to second place after a victory in race 13.

Following a delay for the settling of the northerly breeze, Reineke and Sakellaris engaged in a decisive final race. Reineke maintained her lead over Sakellaris from the start, guiding her opponent to the less favorable side of the course, ensuring that Reineke finished ahead.

Ultimately, Reineke secured victory with a five-point lead, tallying 28 points to Sakellaris’ 33. Rose claimed third place on the podium with 42 points.

In the ILCA 7 fleet, McCann maintained his lead from day one, securing athlete selection with a six-point advantage over Leo Boucher, in second place. However, the U.S. men still await country qualification to confirm their participation in Paris, with the final opportunity for qualification scheduled for April 20-27 in Hyères, France, at the “Last Chance Regatta.”

“It was a fantastic regatta, and the challenge of the Trials was certainly what we expected,” said McCann. “Going into the event, we knew there were a lot of really strong players, and honestly, the week felt like we were rushing for higher ground before the dam broke.

“This was only step one of getting to Paris and luckily the same team I’ve had around me trying to make this collective dream come true will be with me for the next step. Marshall [McCann, Ford’s twin brother], Leo [Boucher] and I will all fight for the states to get an ILCA 7 spot in Paris.”

Chapman Petersen concluded the event with a win, securing third place overall with 42 points, behind Ford’s 30 and Leo’s 36.

This event attracted competitors nationwide, spanning a wide age range from 14 (Daniella Cheng-Sun and Marina Wardlaw, ILCA 6) to 73 (Don Hahl, ILCA 7). Competitors qualified through the U.S. Open Sailing Series events or via resume selection.

The host, race officials, volunteers and staff supported the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Sailing. They included:

Miami Yacht Club, led by Commodore Mark Ingraham

Lead race officials Tom Duggan (Principal Race Officer), Bruce Cook (Jury Chief), Shannon Bush (Deputy Race Officer) and Kevin Reeds (Assistant Race Officer)

Coconut Grove Sailing Club’s Race Committee Team, led by Andi Hoffman

Florencia Barletta, Miami Yacht Club’s Youth Sailing Foundation Director

Mike van Dyke, Commodore of Long Beach Yacht Club

Chris and Carolyn Groobey, recipients of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Sailing Volunteer Appreciation Award

U.S. Sailing’s Olympic Department staff members

Henry Brauer, US Sailing Vice President

Pam Healy, event chair of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Sailing

Top 5 in each class overall:

ILCA 6 – Erika Reineke (28), Christina Sakellaris (33), Charlotte Rose (42), Lilly Myers (54), Audrey Foley (61)

ILCA 7 – Ford McCann (30), Leo Boucher (36), Chapman Petersen (42), Marshall McCann (50), Daniel Escudero (50)

For more information, please visit https://www.ussailing.org/.