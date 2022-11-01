Applications For the California Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program are Now Available

The California Salmon Council announced on Oct. 12 the availability of funding for California-licensed seafood processors, dealers, and processing facilities to help cover the costs connected to the impacts COVID-19 had on their businesses. The funding is provided by a $511,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is part of a $50 million national allocation under the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program.

The CSC secured California’s share of the federal funds and, with help from seafood industry representatives and contractors, has created the application process, which is available through Dec. 31. To qualify for the funding, seafood processors must have held a CDFW Fish Business or Retailer’s license in 2020 or 2021.

The California-based seafood processor organizations helping the effort include the California Fisheries & Seafood Institute, West Coast Seafood Processors, Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Association, California Wet Fish Producers Association, and the University of California Aquaculture Extension.

Funding is predicted to benefit seafood processors that may have been hit hardest by various new business costs associated with the pandemic. Reimbursements will be made for expenses in six categories, including workplace safety measures, market pivots such as transitioning to virtual and online sales, retrofitting facilities, transportation, worker housing, and employee medical costs.

The grant application can be found at https://calkingsalmon.org/wp-content/uploads/SPRS-Grant-Application-Print.pdf. For more information and instructions regarding the application process, please visit https://calkingsalmon.org/ or email SPRSgrant@gmail.com.