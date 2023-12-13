Fishing Tip: Fish around crowded surface layers

The autumn season brings changing colors and falling leaves, but these leaves can create a problem for anglers. Treble hooks will often snag on the leaves, causing the lure’s action to change. Try casting your crankbait where the leaves are not sitting on top of the water – this clean surface is called a pocket. This will bring you more success due to better visibility, reduced snagging, better lure presentation for the fish, and in some cases, the water temperature may be higher in an area where the surface is not crowded – and that’s where fish are more active. Happy fishing!