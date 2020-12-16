Sea Tow Southcentral Alaska named Franchise of the Year

ALASKA—Sea Tow named Capt. Trey and Alyssa Hill, co-owners of the on-water service provider Sea Tow Southcentral Alaska, Franchise of the Year at Sea Tow’s annual meeting, which was held virtually on Nov. 18 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Franchise of the Year award goes to the Sea Tow location that exemplifies the company’s “high standards of service and operation,” according to the press release.

“Trey and Alyssa have shown their dedication to the boating community throughout Alaska,” Sea Tow CEO Joseph Frohnhoefer III said in a released statement. “With three locations (Homer, Seward and Whittier) under their watch, the Hills continue to provide superior customer service, while also helping expand the Sea Tow footprint to service even more boating communities. They are everything we could ask for, and more, in franchise owners.”

Avid recreational boaters in Kachemak Bay, the Hills joined the franchise after experiencing the frustration of being stranded when their boat broke down several miles offshore. They started Sea Tow Southcentral Alaska in 2018, the first location in the state for the franchise. Based out of Homer, their three boats provide on-water assistance to mariners in Kachemak Bay and lower Cook Inlet as well Seward and Prince William Sound. Working with the Sea Tow Foundation, they also have a Life Jacket Loaner Station at their office on the Homer Spit that loans out personal floatation devices free of charge.

“We are both humbled and proud to receive this award,” Trey Hill said a released statement. “We love what we do and will continue to bring peace-of-mind to boaters by standing by ready to assist when they need it most. We look forward to continuing to grow with the local boating community.”