U.S. Coast Guard announces $3.8 million in National Nonprofit Organization awards for Recreational Boating Safety

NATIONWIDE—The U.S. Coast Guard awarded 27 competitive grants totaling more than $3.8 million for recreational boating safety. The grants are funded by the federal Sport Fishing Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, which receives the majority of its funding from the recreational boating and fishing community.

Ten national nonprofit organizations received funding in 2020 through the National Recreational Boating Safety Program. The purpose of the National Recreational Boating Safety Program is to reduce the number of accidents, injuries, and deaths on America’s waterways and to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for the boating public. The program also encourages greater nonprofit organization participation and uniformity throughout the nation in boating safety efforts.

The nonprofits that received funding included American Boat & Yacht Council, American Canoe Association, Future Angler Foundation, National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, National Safe Boating Council, Sea Tow Boating Safety & Education Foundation, United States Power Squadrons, Water Solutions Group and Water Sports Foundation.

More information about the grants can be found on the Boating Safety Division’s website: uscgboating.org/.