Fractracker Alliance Says Marine Life Protection Act Not Enough

CALIFORNIA一 In a Feb. 12 article from FracTracker Alliance, Kyle Ferrar reported that the Marine Life Protection Act in Southern California has not done enough to protect the environment.

In the last issue, the Log staff covered 30×30, a piece of legislation implemented by President Joe Biden to preserve 30 percent of United States land by 2030.

As part of the series of climate change-oriented actions, Biden called for a 60-day halt on new oil and gas drilling permits on federal lands. According to Ferrar, there is no such policy that exists for California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has allowed the Geological Energy Management Division to issue and reword new drilling permits on state lands driving the number up to 178 oil and gas wells on state lands, according to the Feb. 12 article from FracTracker Alliance.

In Southern California’s Bolsa Chica Ecological Preserve there are 102 operational oil wells that are a part of the Huntington Beach oil field.

The preserve backs the Bolsa Chica Basin State Marine Conservation Area and the Bolsa Bay State Marine Conservation Area, two of 124 MPAs in the State of California, both were established as MPAs in 2012 after the initiation of the Marine Life Protection Act.

The preserve, basin, and bay area are a part of the Bolsa Chica Wetlands, which is one of the last and largest saltwater marshes in Southern California.

The wetlands are home to more than 65 species of fish, birds, invertebrates, and some mammals, a few that are on the endangered species list, according to the California Department of Fishing and Wildlife website.

Ferrar called for Newson to set an example for Biden to make the 60-day ban a permanent policy.

FracTracker Alliance is a non-profit that shares images, data, and analysis about the oil and gas industry to inform the public.