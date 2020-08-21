Harbor commissions cancel August meetings

Two harbor commissions canceled their August 2020 meetings. The two boards to cancel their respective meetings, specifically, were the Redondo Beach Harbor Commission and Small Craft Harbor Commission (Marina del Rey).

The Small Craft Harbor Commission had planned to meet remotely on Aug. 12, but county staff, on Aug. 6, announced the meeting was canceled due to a lack of new business. Commissioners have only met twice this year: once in February and again on July 15. Meetings in March, April, May, June and July were canceled. (The commission’s July 8 meeting was taken off calendar, but commissioners did meet on July 15 as part of a special meeting).

Members of the Redondo Beach Harbor Commission were slated to meet on Aug. 10, but that meeting was also canceled. The cancelation notice did not state why the meeting was being taken off calendar. Commissioners are expected to meet next on Sept. 14.

Four Redondo Beach Harbor Commission meetings have been canceled this year: April 14, May 11, June 8 and Aug. 10. Commissioners have been meeting remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both commissions expect to hold their September meetings. The Log will report on whether those meetings are scheduled and held.