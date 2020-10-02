Dana Point Harbor, Huntington Harbour projects on Coastal Commission’s Oct. 7 agenda

The California Coastal Commission released its October agenda in mid-September, and two Orange County harbors are on the Oct. 7 agenda.

Coastal Commission staff placed two items associated with Dana Point Harbor and one permit amendment request for Peter’s Landing Marina at Huntington Harbour.

Commissioners will specifically weigh in on a time extension request for the certification of the city of Dana Point’s Local Coastal Program amendment. The LCP permit is for the construction of two hotels at Dana Point Harbor, which is part of the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Plan.

A second agenda item for a hotel-restaurant permit at Dana Point Harbor was on the Oct. 7 agenda but is now postponed and will be considered at a later date. Applicant Joe Lancor is seeking a permit to demolish Cannon’s restaurant and build a 44,164-square-foot resort hotel (100 rooms) with restaurant, café, spa and parking. The Log will report on when this permit would be heard by the Coastal Commission.

Peter’s Landing Marina at Huntington Harbour seeks to amend a previously approved permit, allowing the venue’s operators to make public fishing improvements and marsh enhancements. The marina’s operators also hope to make eelgrass plantings. The marina is located at 17145 Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach.