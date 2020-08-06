Catalina Island to kick off virtual ‘Summer of Love’ concert series

AVALON—The first concert in the annual Catalina Island Concert Series will take place as a virtual event.

Love Catalina Island, the official Tourism Authority for Catalina Island, announced the first concert of the “Summer of Love” series will kick off on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:15 p.m. with a virtual concert from award-winning Rolling Stones tribute band, Mick Adams & The Stones. Mick Adams & The Stones were originally set to play on the island earlier this summer but the in-person event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Co-sponsored by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the virtual event will be live-streamed from the legendary Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach.

The virtual event is completely free to attend. It will be preceded by a special program starting at 7 p.m. to help benefit the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and first responders, including firefighters, lifeguards, and paramedics impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees can choose to take part in live and silent auctions, and hear directly from first responders affected.

Visit betterunite.com/sdfirerescue-readytorespond for more information and to register for the event.

Additional concert dates as part of the “Summer of Love” Catalina Concert Series are being finalized, including performances by The Pine Mountain Logs and ABBA Tribute. The Xceptional Tribute to Abba was scheduled to perform on Aug. 15. More information will be provided at lovecatalina.com as it becomes available.