Letter From the Publisher

The Duncan McIntosh Co. was founded in 1979 as a publishing company and producer of Southern California boat shows. The company publishes southern California’s quintessential Fishing and Boating news source, The Log newspaper. The Log Newspaper has been California boaters’ top source for in-depth local boating and fishing news since 1971. Nowhere else will you find The Log’s exclusive coverage of the latest boating issues, breaking news, upcoming events of interest to mariners and new legislation affecting California boaters. The Log also lists more boats for sale than any other classified section in SoCal. Don’t miss a single issue. This year will be The Log Newspaper’s 50th anniversary and we would like to give a sincere thank you to our 20,000 loyal devoted readers! We look forward to bringing you the best articles and regional news for years to come!

The Duncan McIntosh Co. also has produced The Sea Magazine since 1985 and the Newport Beach in water Boat Show (West’s largest in-the-water boat show), along with the Los Angeles Boat Show, LA Harbor Boat Show, San Diego International Boat Show, and Fred Hall Shows at the Long Beach Convention Center and the Del Mar Fairgrounds.