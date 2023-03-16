2023 Grunion Run Schedule

The times and dates for the 2023 Grunion Runs in Southern California have been announced and are listed below courtesy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The times provided for each date reflect the typical two-hour interval during which a spawning run may occur. The second hour tends to be more successful. The best runs typically happen on the second and third nights of a four-night period. Times are Pacific Daylight Savings Time.

This schedule predicts grunion runs at Cabrillo Beach near the Los Angeles Harbor entrance. The timing of the runs varies at different places along the coast: San Diego runs occur about five minutes earlier, and Santa Barbara runs occur about 25 minutes later than the times provided here.

Expected 2023 Runs- Open Season

March 7: 9:40- 11:40 p.m.

March 8: 10 p.m.- 12 a.m.

March 9: 10:20 p.m.- 12:20 a.m.

March 10: 10:45 p.m.- 12:45 a.m.

March 21: 10:15 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.

March 22: 10:45 p.m. – 12:45 a.m.

March 23: 11:15 p.m. – 1:15 a.m.

March 24: 11:50 p.m. – 1:50 a.m.

July 3: 9:40- 11:40 p.m.

July 4: 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

July 5: 11:15 p.m.- 1:15 a.m.

July 6: 12:10 – 2:10 a.m. **

July 17: 9:35 – 11:30 p.m.

July 18: 10:10 p.m. – 12:10 a.m.

July 19: 10:40 p.m.- 12:40 a.m.

July 20: 11:15 p.m. – 1:15 a.m.

August 1: 9:35 – 11:35 p.m.

August 2: 10:20 p.m. – 12:20 a.m.

August 3: 11:10 p.m. – 1:10 a.m.

August 4: Midnight- 2 a.m. **

August 16: 9:55- 11:55 p.m.

August 17: 10:25 p.m. – 12:25 a.m.

August 18: 10:55 p.m. – 12:55 a.m.

August 19: 11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Expected 2023 Runs- Closed Season (Observation only)

April 6: 10:10 p.m. – 12:10 a.m.

April 7: 10:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m.

April 8: 11:05 p.m.- 1:05 a.m.

April 9: 11:40 p.m. – 1:40 a.m.

April 20: 10:05 p.m. – 12:05 a.m.

April 21: 10:35 p.m.- 12:35 a.m.

April 22: 11:05 p.m. – 1:05 a.m.

April 23: 11:40 p.m. – 1:40 p.m.

May 5: 9:30- 11:30 p.m.

May 6: 10:05 p.m. – 12:05 a.m.

May 7: 10:40 p.m.- 12:40 a.m.

May 8: 11:20 p.m. – 1:20 a.m.

May 19: 9:30 – 11:30 p.m.

May 20: 10 p.m.- Midnight

May 21: 10:35 p.m. – 12: 35 a.m.

May 22: 11:10 p.m. – 1:10 a.m.

June 4: 9:45- 11:45 p.m.

June 5: 10:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

June 6: 11:20 p.m. – 1:20 a.m.

June 7: 12:15- 2:15 a.m.**

June 18: 9:45 – 11:45 a.m.

June 19: 10:20 p.m. – 12:20 p.m.

June 20: 10:55 p.m. – 12:55 a.m.

June 21 11:35 p.m. – 1:35 a.m.

*Asterisk indicates where the forecast run starts at or after midnight, the date of the previous evening is shown.