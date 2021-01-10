AGL Yacht Sales broker elected to California Yacht Brokers Association Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO—AGL Yacht Sales, located at Sunroad Resort Marina in San Diego, recently announce their Broker of Record, Leilani Wales, has been elected to the California Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA) Board of Directors. In addition, AGL Yacht Sales announced they have welcomed CYBA member Nathaniel Barre and Maritime Law Association member Joe Bassett to their sales team.

“Nathaniel and Joe bring an additional 30 years of yacht sales experience to AGL,” AGL Yacht Sales said in a released statement.

AGL Yacht Sales is located at 955 Harbor Island Dr Ste 190. For more information of AGL Yacht Sales visit AGLYACHTSALES.COM or contact them at 619-323-1321.