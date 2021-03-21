An Oxnard Drug Bust Uncovers Unkept Crocodile

OXNARD一 On March 2 an Oxnard local was arrested for drug possession and authorities uncovered a 4-foot-long crocodile in an unkept tank in the home.

The Oxnard Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit executed a probation search for suspected drug possession on the residence of Donny Asker at 6:22 p.m. on March 2.

During the search, police found the crocodile in poor conditions described in a news release as “submerged in a poorly secured tank with rancid water.” Asker’s home is located on the waterfront near Channel Islands Harbor, police believe it could have resulted in the reptile escaping into the harbor.

Officials contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife who removed the crocodile and transported it to a temporary facility to provide care before being permanently moved to a new facility.

Asker was arrested for felony animal cruelty, felony possession of drugs for sale, and misdemeanor possession of a crocodile, which are protected under the Endangered Species Act.