Avalon increases liability coverage for moored vessels

In spring 2019, city staff began a systematic assessment of its Public Liability Insurance requirements and the processes and procedures for verifying insurance submitted by the city’s various leasees, permit holders, contractors, and vendors but were remiss in including vessels that utilize Avalon Harbor, according to staff report from Avalon City Manager Denise Radde.

The city worked in cooperation with Public Agency Risk Sharing Authority of California (PARSAC), and the city attorney and it was determined the best way to proceed would be to amend the existing city ordinance that outlines the requirements for vessel owners and operators that hold mooring permits, which had not been updated since 2011. Due to an increase in liability claims made in Avalon Harbor, PARSAC recommended the ordinance increase the coverage limit of all vessels from $300,000 to $500,000 Watercraft Liability Insurance or Protection and Indemnity (P&l).

On Dec. 3, the City Council voted in favor of amending the ordinance.

Vessel owners who hold a mooring permit or use a mooring as a guest or anchor in city waters for more than 15 consecutive days between Nov. 1 and March 30 will be required to provide proof of current and valid P&I or Watercraft Liability with limits of at least $500,000. Radde said at the Dec. 3 City Council meeting it will cost vessel owners approximately $18-25 a year more.