Dana Point Harbor Announces two new Tenants Entering the Harbor

DANA POINT — Summer has made its way to the bright California coast. Dana Point Harbor celebrates with several events and activities, including live outdoor music, new tenants to the harbor, and more.

Dana Point Harbor will host Live Music on The Wharf in the Hansen Courtyard on select Thursdays from July 20 to Sept. 21 from 4 – 6 p.m. The lineup includes talent from local artists Lauren Black, Chloe DeMore, and Anthony Small, accompanied by Matt Samia. For dates and additional details, visit danapointharbor.com.

In collaboration with the American Red Cross, Dana Point Harbor will host a blood drive on July 27 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Visitors who donate between July 17 – 31 will receive an exclusive Shark Week t-shirt from Discovery while supplies last. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment. Walk-ins will be welcome based on availability.

Dana Point Harbor Partners is also announcing two new tenants moving in just in time for summer. Located next to Frisby Cellars and Jon’s Fish Market in the Hansen Courtyard, The Pretzelria opened on July 2, offering freshly baked pretzel bites and other delicious snacks. Also new to the Harbor, The Doggie Barkery will open on Aug. 1 with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. The Doggie Barkery will be located in Mariner’s Village, near iHeartYoga, and will feature healthy treats for dogs and dog essentials, from food to jerky.