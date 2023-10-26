Delayed Recreational and Commercial Spiny Lobster Fisheries are now open Los Angeles and Orange Counties

California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Director Charlton H. Bonham issued a declaration to repeal the delay and open the recreational and commercial spiny lobster fisheries off Los Angeles and Orange counties following a recommendation from the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA). Based on samples examined by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), OEHHA determined that the consumption of spiny lobster in these areas no longer poses a significant threat for domoic acid exposure. In addition, CDPH has lifted a health advisory for spiny lobster that was in place for neighboring areas.

The recreational spiny lobster fishery opened again on Oct. 13 in the previously delayed area between the Abalone Cove State Marine Conservation Area and the westernmost point of the Long Beach Breakwater. After this date, recreational lobster fishing will be open without advisories in all portions of the state, regularly open to divers and hoop netters.

Samples of spiny lobster collected on Oct. 2 and 9 indicated that all domoic acid levels were below the federal action level of ≥20 parts per million.

More information on recreational spiny lobster fishing regulations can be found on CDFW’s recreational lobster fishing webpage.