The Ocean Institute Announces Stoked on Science Conferences

DANA POINT— The Ocean Institute in Dana Point has announced the upcoming Stoked on Science conferences. These annual events, tailored for middle and high school students, offer a unique opportunity for young minds to explore the wonders of ocean science and potential careers in the field.

The middle school conference will take place on Nov. 4.

The high school conference will take place on Nov. 5.

At each conference, students will be privileged to work side by side with leading scientists who will share their expertise. These experts will guide the students in small groups, utilizing the Ocean Institute’s labs and the research vessel Sea Explorer. The goal is to provide an immersive learning experience that sparks enthusiasm for ocean science and its career possibilities.

Over the years, the Stoked on Science conferences have hosted distinguished scientists from various fields, including marine veterinary medicine, oceanography, marine biology, education, conservation, engineering, ecology, microbiology, physiology, and climatology. This year, we are thrilled to integrate speakers with non-traditional career paths within ocean-based industries, showcasing the breadth of opportunities within the field.

The conferences are driven by a volunteer committee of high school students who have previously attended the event. This year, Valerie Kwa, a senior at Capistrano Valley High School, is among the enthusiastic committee members. She describes the conferences as “life-changing” and is excited to share the Ocean Institute’s incredible opportunities.

For more information, please visit: https://oceaninstitute.org/event/stoked-on-science-middle-school-conference/