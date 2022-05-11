Featured Catch: Too Tenta-cool to Stick Around

NEWPORT BEACH⸺ The Western Pride had an eight-legged visitor join them before being released into the ocean. This little guy looks like a Pacific red octopus. The octopus ranges from Alaska to Baja California and makes its home in the kelp forests in sandy and rocky areas at a depth of up to 200 meters. Octopuses are considered to be very intelligent creatures. Reports have them escaping tanks, opening jars, and solving puzzles. In 2012 the Monterey Bay Aquarium had a Pacific red octopus hitch a ride in the aquarium. The little guy hid out in one of their exhibits for almost a year before being discovered walking across the tank.

DAVEYS LOCKER SPORTFISHING FACEBOOK