Fishing Buena Vista Lagoon

OCEANSIDE—From fishing to feeding ducks and riding bikes, Facebook users had many memories to share on this photo posted on social media by the Oceanside Historical Society. The caption said the photo was taken at the Buena Vista Lagoon in South Oceanside in 1986. The 350-acre lagoon sits on the border of Oceanside and Carlsbad and is the only freshwater lagoon in California. In 1969 it became California’s first ecological reserve. In recent years, there has been discussion on whether to maintain the Buena Vista Lagoon as freshwater or to open it to the ocean.

Oceanside Historical Society Facebook photo