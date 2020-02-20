Fred Hall Shows kicks off new decade with 74th show in Long Beach

Fishing, boating and hunting enthusiasts will fill the Long Beach Convention Center, March 4-8; Del Mar show will wrap up 2020 run, March 26-29.

LONG BEACH—The Long Beach Arena and neighboring Convention Center will become a paradise for fishing, boating, camping and hunting enthusiasts, March 4-8, as the Fred Hall Shows returns for 2020 with its flagship event in Southeast Los Angeles County. The show returns for its 74th year.

Anglers, boaters, campers and hunters alike will be filling the floors of the arena and convention center in search of the latest offerings on fishing tackle, boats and other gear, products and services.

Also on tap at the Long Beach show will be the largest marine accessory display in all of California, hundreds of fishing tackle booths, acres of boats, casting ponds, kayak demonstrations, and more than 400 seminars.

Penn presents a pre-show seminar at 11 a.m. on March 5. The seminar, called The Captain’s Summit, will feature six captains talking about the latest local fish species, rod and reel selections, hook styles and sizes, knots, fishing seasons and more. The seminar is two hours long and is open to the first 150 people who buy a ticket. An adult ticket is $35; children tickets are $10, each. Angler Steve Carson will moderate the session; sitting on the panel are Captains Art Taylor, Bob Hoose, Mike Lackey, Ray Lopez, Andrew Voila and Rene Monteagudo.

Surf Fishing from California to Cabo is another pre-show seminar, and will be presented by the Coastal Conservation Association (California). Bill Varney, Corey Sanden and Wesley Brough will talk about bait, equipment, rigging and surf fishing techniques. Raffle prizes will be available during the seminar, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 6. Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for children. Only 150 spots are available. Tickets must be bought online, as no sales will be made on-site.

Attendees will be able to take their pictures with a giant trout at the Mammoth Lakes booth.

Those attending the Long Beach show can also attend seminars, including one on surf fishing along the California and Baja coasts and another on Eastern Sierra Trout Fishing Techniques.

Sponsors of this year’s show include Progressive, 805 Beer, Costa, Hobie Fishing, Mammoth Lakes and Shakespeare.

The complete schedule of seminars and other information about the Long Beach show can be found online at fredhall.com/long-beach/.

Del Mar will host the final Fred Hall Show of 2020, with anglers, boaters and other outdoor enthusiasts expected to pack the local fairgrounds between March 26 and 29.

The Long Beach and Del Mar shows will feature fishing tackle manufacturer displays, fishing tackle booths, hunting & traveling booths, acres of boats, casting ponds, Hobie kayak demonstration rides, air gun ranges, archery ranges, and free dive and SCUBA diving equipment and instruction.

The Long Beach iteration of the Fred Hall Shows is the “granddaddy of them all,” celebrating its 74th year come March 4. Del Mar’s show, which will be held at Del Mar Fairgrounds just north of San Diego, is celebrating its 44th year.

Hundreds of free seminars, geared to anglers and outdoors enthusiasts of all experience levels, will be featured at both shows.

Show Hours

Show hours are 1-9 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Regular admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors age 62 and up, $15 for Military with ID and free for children 15 and younger with a paid adult.

The Fred Hall Show, which is presented by Progressive Insurance, is the largest consumer fishing show in the world – showcasing more boats, more shooting sports gear and more travel and vacation opportunities than you are likely to see anywhere else.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at fredhall.com or in person at the door. For details, visit fredhall.com.

The Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center is located at 300 E. Ocean Boulevard in Downtown Long Beach.

Fred Hall Show celebrates its 74th year in 2020; shows have previously been held at Chicago’s old convention center downtown, the Cow Palace in San Francisco, a parking lot at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, Los Angeles Sports Arena, Los Angeles Convention Center, Pan Pacific Auditorium, Los Angeles’ Gilmore Stadium, Great Western Exhibit Center, San Diego’s Golden Hall and the fairgrounds in Del Mar.