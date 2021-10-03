Imperial Beach Pier Reopened Sept. 18

SAN DIEGO一 The Port of San Diego and the City of Imperial Beached reopened the Imperial Beach Pier on Sept. 18 after a five-day closure. On Sept. 13, the city reported that a pier piling was floating in the water, and Imperial Beach lifeguards closed the pier because of the structural damage. It is unclear how the piling was damaged, but it is assumed it was most likely due to surf and environmental conditions. After an inspection, it was determined that the pier did not suffer damage to the structural integrity of the pier, and it was allowed to reopen. The port’s engineering department and consultants are working on a repair schedule for the broken piling.

