Inflatable Boat Specialists take on new fiberglass boat line

VENTURA—Inflatable Boat Specialists, based in Ventura, expanded its product line into the fiberglass market, adding Sea Fox Boats to the lineup. This fall, Boat Specialists will begin showcasing a curated collection of 2021 Sea Fox Boats at their newly expanded showroom. The collection will include Sea Fox’s flagship center-console Commander series, including the all-new 36′ Commander 368 w/ Twin Yamaha 425HP XTO, in addition to the popular side-console Avenger Series. Each boat is outfitted with Yamaha outboard power.

“Sea Fox is very excited to introduce Boat Specialists as our newest dealer,” Sea Fox’s Director of Sales & Marketing, Jessie Charles said in a released statement. “We look forward to expanding further into the Central & Northern California markets and creating a successful partnership for years to come,”

Sea Fox is one of several fiberglass boat lines that Boat Specialists plans on showcasing in the coming year.

“Our goal is to bring the very best in saltwater fiberglass boats that cater to not only the avid angler but also the angler’s family, and we know Sea Fox is the ideal fit,” Jared Potts, Boat Specialists President who secured the partnership with Sea Fox earlier this year, said in a released statement. “The dual-pronged approach that toggles effortlessly between offshore fishing and sunset cruising is what drew me to the brand- Not to mention the affordability factor also hit the nail on the head for us.”

Besides expanding their Southern California operation, Boat Specialists also recently opened a second location in Richmond, California. The dealership and showroom are currently open by appointment only at both locations. Boat Specialists also offers a large selection of top-of-the-line boats and accessories online at inflatableboats.net/.