Join Celebration for Hollywood’s Biggest Night at the Avalon Theatre

Guests will get to experience the excitement of Hollywood’s biggest night with a live broadcast at the Avalon Theatre on March 10, from 5 to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets:

General Admission: $14.50

Senior (65+): $12.50

Child (2-11): $12.50

Avalon Resident: $12.50

Be among the first to discover who will take home the coveted Best Picture of the Year award in the historic Avalon Theatre.

Please note: This event is not sponsored by or affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Avalon Theatre is a historic theater that has been a centerpiece of entertainment on the island since its opening in 1929. It is situated in the city of Avalon, the main town on Catalina Island. The theater is renowned for its iconic Art Deco architecture and was one of the first theaters in the world designed for sound motion pictures, also known as “talkies.”

For more information about the event and the Avalon Theatre, please visit https://www.theavalontheatre.com/.