Tickets On Sale for Catalina Island Conservancy

CATALINA ISLAND— The Catalina Island Conservancy will host the annual Conservancy Ball on April 20 from 6-11 p.m. and tickets are now on sale. The Conservancy has been dedicated to preserving the island’s ecosystem for over 50 years. This event aims to showcase the beauty of Catalina Island while promoting inclusivity and environmental protection.

Tickets and sponsorships are now available for purchase online. Secure your attendance today and be a part of this celebration.

Guests’ support directly contributes to vital research, education and outreach programs on Catalina Island.

For priority seating, consider becoming a Ball Sponsor, which also grants access to the exclusive Pre-Ball Sponsor Reception. The event will offer the opportunity to celebrate and support the sustainability of Catalina Island alongside fellow conservation enthusiasts.

For more information, please visit https://catalinaconservancy.org/event/ball/.