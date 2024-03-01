Wilmington Waterfront Promenade Unveiled for Public Access at Port of Los Angeles

Lunar New Year Festival Inaugurates New Venue, $77.3 Million Wilmington Waterfront Promenade

LOS ANGELES— The grand opening of the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade, a $77.3 million project spanning nine acres, was celebrated with guests including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, along with hundreds of community members and leaders, alongside Port of Los Angeles officials. The promenade, hailed as a “window on the waterfront” for the community, hosted the Port’s 10th Annual Lunar New Year Festival later in the day.

Bass emphasized the significance of community involvement in bringing this project to fruition, underscoring the importance of such investments in revitalizing communities and bolstering economic growth.

Los Angeles City Council member Tim McOsker highlighted the historical significance of the Wilmington community and the long-standing need for public access to the waterfront. He expressed enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing its role in providing residents and visitors with an opportunity to enjoy the waterfront setting.

Los Angeles Harbor Commission President Lucille Roybal-Allard echoed these sentiments, acknowledging the instrumental role played by Wilmington residents in shaping the project. She described the opening as a historic moment for both the Wilmington community and the Port of Los Angeles.

Executive Director Gene Seroka emphasized the promenade as part of the port’s commitment to public access investment, highlighting its positive impact on the surrounding communities.

The Wilmington Waterfront Promenade, located at Berths 183-186 at the port, features three distinct visitor experience areas: the promenade, the bluff and the upland expanse. These areas offer unique seating options, waterfront views and recreational amenities, including swing benches, picnic tables and a play area.

Designed by Sasaki Associates and constructed by Sully-Miller Contracting Company, the promenade project involved extensive realignment of Water Street, utilities and landscaping improvements. It sets the stage for future public access improvement projects planned for Wilmington, including the Avalon Pedestrian Bridge and Promenade Gateway.