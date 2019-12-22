TWO HARBORS—“Mutiny on the Bounty” is a 1935 American drama film based on the Charles Nordhoff and James Norman Hall novel, Mutiny on the Bounty. The novel is based on a true event. According to the Catalina Island Museum, the majority of the movie was filmed on Catalina Island at Two Harbors, including these shots. The story in the film takes place in 1789, aboard the HMS Bounty, on a journey from Portsmouth, England to Tahiti. The IMDb.com summary of “Mutiny on the Bounty” says in the film, a “tyrannical ship captain decides to exact revenge on his abused crew after they form a mutiny against him, but the sailor he targets had no hand in it.”

