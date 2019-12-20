Los Angeles Boat Show to feature all new 2020 models

POMONA—A new year means all new boat models hitting the market. The Los Angeles Boat Show will be the place to see new 2020 boat models making their West Coast debut.

The boat show will be back for its 64th year Jan. 9-12 at the Fairplex in Pomona. Visitors will be able to see, touch and sit at the helm of sport fishing boats, performance boats, ski boats, cruisers, pontoons, motorboats, cabin cruisers, dinghies/inflatables and more. For water sports lovers there will also be jet skis, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

Among the exhibitors will be the Southland’s leading high performance powerboat manufacturers, including Shockwave Boats, Nordic Boats and Eliminator Boats. The high performance room has expanded to a second building (building 5) and will feature the newest designs, latest technology, custom graphics and horsepower and propulsion packages.

Also new this year, Mercury will be back at the show after a 12-year absence.

The event will again feature a free hourly drawing with prizes including outdoor equipment, boating accessories, fishing items, coolers, gift certificates and more. Drawing tickets will be given to everyone who purchases admission. A ticket will be drawn at the beginning of every hour and posted in the hourly drawing booth in building 7.

Show hours are noon-8 p.m. on Jan. 9, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Jan. 10 and 11, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Jan. 12. Adult tickets cost $15 and children younger than 12 are free. There is a $5 discount with a military ID. Parking costs $12. The Fairplex is located at 1101 W. McKinley Ave.

Visit www.losangelesboatshow.com/ for more information and follow LABoatShow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional updates.