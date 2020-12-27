Port commissioners approve Harbor Park Coastal Development Permit

The Harbor Park will expand the existing Bayside Park on the Chula Vista waterfront, nearly doubling it in size.

SAN DIEGO—The Port of San Diego’s Board of Port Commissioners approved a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) for the future Harbor Park at the board’s Dec. 8 meeting.

The park is part of the Chula Vista Bayfront Project and will extend and improve the current Bayside Park, nearly doubling it in size to approximately 25 acres. The project site is located next to Marine Group Boat Works, the Resort Hotel and Convention Center (RHCC), Chula Vista Marina and San Diego Bay.

Plans for the first phase include an enlarged and improved beach; waterside terraced headlands surrounding the beach that offer seating; a pocket marsh with salt marsh plantings; portion of the waterfront promenade; streetscape event plaza near the H Street roundabout; a boat launch at the north end for personal watercraft such as kayaks and paddleboards; north and south meadows with paths and picnic tables; formal, multi-use lawns and large public gathering areas at the north and south ends; pedestrian and bicycle improvements; parking and vehicular circulation improvements; public art; and improvements to address sea level rise.

Phase 1A will also include a north promontory providing views across the bay to the west to downtown San Diego and the Coronado Bridge to the north. The north promontory will include a small, single-story modular support building with restrooms, outdoor showers, drinking fountains, and park equipment rentals.

“Together with RHCC, Harbor Park will frame the public space where visitors will have views of the marinas and bay and is also intended as the most active public place in the whole Chula Vista bayfront,” port staff told commissioners at the Dec. 8 meeting.

Phase 1A is anticipated to begin in early 2023 with completion anticipated in early 2024. The first phase is expected to cost approximately $19.5 million with its financing anticipated to come from funding for the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center.

Future phases of the project are contingent upon availability of funding. Improvements in future phases include a children and family play area; north and south parking lots; café and beach rental building (including restrooms) at the north end; and park hub with refreshment stand at the south end, among others.

Harbor Park would be required to be open to the public at least 85% of the year.

The Chula Vista Bayfront Project, a partnership between the Port of San Diego and the city of Chula Vista, includes more than 200 acres of parks, a shoreline promenade, walking trails, RV camping, shopping, dining and more. The Chula Vista Bayfront project also includes the establishment of ecological buffers to protect wildlife habitat, species and other coastal resources.

For more information or to sign up for updates, visit portofsandiego.org/chulavistabayfront.