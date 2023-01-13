Registration for 75th Annual Newport to Ensenada is now Open

NEWPORT BEACH— The Newport Ocean Sailing Association has announced that online registration is open for the 75th Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race. The iconic coastal race will start at the Balboa Pier on April 28.

For 2023, NOSA is re-focusing on its distance racing heritage and will have only two courses; the traditional Newport to Ensenada International 125-mile overnight race and the California Coastal 90-mile San Diego course.

Also, this year will be a new online entry system driven by Regatta Network, making registration and race management easier. Racing classes will include ORR, PHRF, ULDB, Cruising (Spinnaker and non-Spinnaker), and Multihulls.

“After last year’s exhilarating race, which saw almost all of the course records fall and a record-breaking first-to-finish time of just over 7 hours by Manouch Moshayedi’s monohull RIO 100, next year’s fleet of close to 200 racing boats will again push the speed boundaries for this spring sprint for the border and beyond,” said NOSA’s Commodore Mary Bacon in a press release from Dec. 5, 2022.

In-person and Zoom seminars will be offered in January and February for those looking to brush up on new requirements, night sailing techniques, provisioning, weather, and crew tips for a fun, safe and trophy-winning race. The race will feature YB Race Tracking again.

For more information, please visit https://nosa.org/.