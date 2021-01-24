San Diego’s Harbor Drive featured in CNBC’s new series ‘Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemoni’

SAN DIEGO—San Diego’s restricted military and industrial waterfront along Harbor Drive and the city’s emerging “Blue Economy” were featured in a new series on CNBC called “Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemoni.”

From the Emmy-Award winning producers of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” the series highlights the stories of the entrepreneurs and the unique business cultures that define America’s most iconic streets. In the five-episode series, CEO, entrepreneur and host of CNBC’s “The Profit” Marcus Lemonis travels across the country, pulling back the curtain on the most renowned and influential streets that fuel America’s most vital business cultures.

San Diego’s Harbor Drive was featured in episode four, which aired Jan. 19. The episode explored the heart of the city’s emerging “blue economy” – an under-the-radar economic sector worth 1.5 trillion dollars worldwide.

For more information on the show visit cnbc.com/streetsofdreams/.