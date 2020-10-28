Still Life Ceramics opens first Orange County pop-up location at Dana Point Harbor

DANA POINT—Still Life Ceramics opened a pop-up shop in Dana Point Harbor on Sept. 23. The ceramics studio and pop-up shop features handmade ceramics from local artists and hosts classes and workshops for both beginner and professional potters.

“The artisanal handcrafted product and the creative spirit of their brand fits perfectly into the DNA of Dana Point and they are a great addition to our tenant mix at the Harbor,” Bryon Ward of Dana Point Harbor Partners and President of Burnham Ward Properties said in a released statement.

Dana Point Harbor is the first Orange County location for Still Life Ceramics, which is based in Los Angeles.

Classes are available Wednesday through Saturday at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for beginners, experienced potters, and kids. Classes and retail shopping will operate at a limited capacity in alignment with current safety protocols and masks will be required.

Classes can be booked online at still-life-studio.com/danapoint. Retail shopping hours will be available before and after each class.