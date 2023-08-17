The Balboa Angling Club Presents the Oldest, Most Prestigious, All-Release Billfish Tournament on The West Coast

NEWPORT BEACH— The Balboa Angling Club, host of the second oldest angling club in the United States, will present the 43rd Annual Master Angler Billfish Tournament. Recognized as the oldest and most prestigious all-release marlin tournament on the West Coast, this annual event will showcase angling excellence.

Taking place Sept. 8-9, anglers from far and wide are invited to participate in the competition. An entry fee of $250 per angler includes the chance to compete in the tournament and access to the Kick-Off Dinner and Captain’s Meeting. On Aug. 9, participants joined a pre-tournament festivity where they connected with fellow anglers, shared strategies, and built camaraderie before the intense competition began.

The excitement will culminate at the awards banquet on Sept. 10, where angling accomplishments will be celebrated. Awards will be given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place High Anglers. Additionally, the tournament will recognize the best-performing boats with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place High Boat honors. Furthermore, participating clubs can compete for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place High Club accolades.

The Master Angler Billfish Tournament exemplifies the commitment to conservation. Participants will engage in all-release marlin fishing, respecting the sustainability of the creature. In the spirit of fair competition and to showcase skillful angling, marlin will be caught using a 30lb line class, while swordfish will be targeted using an 80lb line class.

Anglers of all skill levels are encouraged to participate in the event. Whether you are a seasoned angler seeking a competitive challenge or a fishing enthusiast looking to witness marlin fishing in its purest form, the Master Angler Billfish Tournament is an experience for anglers of all skill levels and interests.

Founded in 1926, the Balboa Angling Club is the second-oldest angling club in the United States. With a rich heritage deeply rooted in angling tradition, the club is committed to promoting conservation efforts, fostering camaraderie amongst anglers, and preserving the sport’s legacy for generations. The Master Angler Billfish Tournament is a testament to the club’s dedication to excellence, fair competition, and the love of the sport.

For more information regarding registration, event details, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.balboaanglingclub.org or contact the club directly at 949.673.6316 or info@balboaanglingclub.org.