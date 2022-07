DANA POINT— “Fourteen-year-old Henry Dorton of San Clemente fished the Dana Wharf Kids Camp aboard the Sum Fun this week and displays a nice calico bass that was released right after the photo!” said Brian Woolley in an email. “Good job Henry!” Henry’s catch was during the first session of the Dana Wharf Kids Camp. For more information, see https://danawharf.com/.

Dana Wharf Sportfishing Photo